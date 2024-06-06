VIDEO: Female CISF Officer SLAPS Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport Over Remarks On Farmers' Protest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, was allegedly slapped by a female CISF official at Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to media reports, the CISF officer was upset with Kangana over her remarks on farmers protest. The officer has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur and the altercation between her and the actress-turned-politician happened around 3:30 pm. Kangana has not reacted to the incident yet.

According to ANI, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct an investigation.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis. pic.twitter.com/IGfXz2l4os — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

Kangana was heading to the Parliament in Delhi. Earlier today, she took to her official Instagram account to share pictures of herself sitting inside her car.

"On my way to the Parliament. Mandi ki sansad (sic)," Kangana captioned the picture. Along with another selfie, she wrote, "Delhi calling."

One of the photos showed her hugging her mother before heading to Delhi.

Kangana, who contested on a BJP ticket from Mandi constituency, defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

When protesting farmers attacked Kangana's car

In 2021, Kangana had alleged that her car was surrounded by farmers in Bunga Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, on Chandigarh-Una Highway.

"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car. They are saying they are farmers," she had claimed.

She also stated that the farmers demanded an apology from her for her comments against farmers during the farm agitation. Back then, the actress had stated that she would have been lynched if there wasn’t security with her. In viral videos, she was also seen pleading with women protesters and saying that she hasn’t said anything bad about farmers.

Kangana had also filed an FIR after allegedly receiving threats over her posts on farmers protests. On the other hand, FIR was registered against her in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media.

She was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.