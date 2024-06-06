 VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport

According to media reports, the actress was slapped by the CISF official over her remarks on farmers' protest

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly attacked by a female CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, has reached Delhi. Soon after the news of Kangana and the CISF official's altercation surfaced, the former was spotted at Delhi airport on Thursday evening.

Kangana was mobbed by media persons as she walked out of Delhi airport. She remained tight-lipped and refrained from commenting on the incident. Meanwhile, an inquiry committee, comprising senior CISF officers, has reportedly been set up to conduct an investigation.

Read Also
VIDEO: Female CISF Officer SLAPS Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport Over Remarks On Farmers'...
article-image

Several media reports have stated that the CISF officer, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest. The altercation between Kaur and the actress-turned-politician occurred around 3:30 pm at Chandigarh airport. Several videos of their alleged altercation have also surfaced on social media platforms.

Kangana has not yet responded to the incident.

In 2021, Kangana had alleged that her car was surrounded by 'protesting farmers' in Bunga Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, on the Chandigarh-Una Highway. "As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car. They are saying they are farmers," she claimed.

She also mentioned that the farmers demanded an apology from her for her comments during the farm agitation. At that time, the actress stated that she would have been lynched if she didn't have security with her. In viral videos, she was seen pleading with women protesters, insisting that she hadn't said anything bad about farmers.

Read Also
'Mandi Ki Sansad' Kangana Ranaut Hugs Mother Before Heading To Parliament, Says 'Delhi Calling'
article-image

Kangana's Mandi victory

Kangana recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. She contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At...

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At...

'Mandi Ki Sansad' Kangana Ranaut Hugs Mother Before Heading To Parliament, Says 'Delhi Calling'

'Mandi Ki Sansad' Kangana Ranaut Hugs Mother Before Heading To Parliament, Says 'Delhi Calling'

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot & Where To Watch

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot & Where To Watch

VIDEO: Female CISF Officer SLAPS Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport Over Remarks On Farmers'...

VIDEO: Female CISF Officer SLAPS Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport Over Remarks On Farmers'...

'Publicity Stunt': Netizens Accuse Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković Of Spreading Fake Divorce...

'Publicity Stunt': Netizens Accuse Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković Of Spreading Fake Divorce...