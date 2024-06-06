VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Delhi, Refuses To Comment On Alleged Attack By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly attacked by a female CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, has reached Delhi. Soon after the news of Kangana and the CISF official's altercation surfaced, the former was spotted at Delhi airport on Thursday evening.

Kangana was mobbed by media persons as she walked out of Delhi airport. She remained tight-lipped and refrained from commenting on the incident. Meanwhile, an inquiry committee, comprising senior CISF officers, has reportedly been set up to conduct an investigation.

#WATCH | BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at Delhi airport



A constable-rank CISF officer allegedly slapped Kangana at Chandigarh Airport during a frisking argument. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation.

Several media reports have stated that the CISF officer, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest. The altercation between Kaur and the actress-turned-politician occurred around 3:30 pm at Chandigarh airport. Several videos of their alleged altercation have also surfaced on social media platforms.

Kangana has not yet responded to the incident.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis.

In 2021, Kangana had alleged that her car was surrounded by 'protesting farmers' in Bunga Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, on the Chandigarh-Una Highway. "As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car. They are saying they are farmers," she claimed.

She also mentioned that the farmers demanded an apology from her for her comments during the farm agitation. At that time, the actress stated that she would have been lynched if she didn't have security with her. In viral videos, she was seen pleading with women protesters, insisting that she hadn't said anything bad about farmers.

Kangana's Mandi victory

Kangana recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. She contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.