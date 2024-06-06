'Mandi Ki Sansad' Kangana Ranaut Hugs Mother Before Heading To Parliament, Says 'Delhi Calling'

Kangana Ranaut |

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been elected as the Member of Parliament from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, is heading to Delhi.

On Thursday, the actress took to stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself sitting in her car and travelling to Delhi. In her pictures, she can be seen hugging her mother, and abiding goodbye from her loved once. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on the picture, "On my way to the Parliament. Mandi ki sansad."

After her victory at the Lok Sabha elections, Kangana expressed her gratitude on social media, as she stated that the victory belongs to the people of Mandi. She wrote, Samast Mandiwasiyon ka is janadhar, is pyaar aur is vishwas ke liye dil se abhaar. Yeh jeet aap sabhi ki hai, yeh jeet Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ki aur BJP par vishwas ki, ye jeet hai sanatan ki, yeh jeet hai Mandi ke samman ki (Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you. This is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. This is the victory of Sanathan. This is the victory of Mandi."

The Queen star also took to platform X and shared pictures with her mother as she takes her blessing before leaving for Delhi. The beauty donned a pink fuschia saree and blouse. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "माता ईश्वर का रूप है, आज मेरी माँ मुझे दही शक्कर खिलाती हुई (Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar)."

Kangana, who contested on a BJP ticket from Mandi constituency, defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes. BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats in their kitty, is set to form the government at the Centre with support from N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar as part of the NDA alliance. Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third time and will be sworn-in on June 8.

At the age of 17, Kangana made her Bollywood debut with 2006 film Gangster, directed by Anurag Basu. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has impressed her fans with her notable performances in film such as Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, and more. She is all set to release her first solo directorial Emergency, backed by her production Manikarnika Films. She has received four National Film Awards, as well as the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.