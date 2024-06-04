 Kangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai Sanatan Ki'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai Sanatan Ki'

Kangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai Sanatan Ki'

Kangana Ranaut made her political debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress turned politician, Kangana Ranaut, made her political debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana Ranaut, a National Film Award winner, won her first election. The actress took to her Instagram handle to pen the first note after winning. She wrote in Hindi, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust🙏🏻This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of honouring Mandi."

Check it out:

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut DENIES Claims Of Partying With Gangster Abu Salem: 'Desperate Congress Officials Are...
article-image
Read Also
'Kangana Ranaut Go Back': HP Congress Workers Show Black Flags To BJP Candidate During Her Lahaul &...
article-image

Earlier today, Kangana took a dig at rival Congress contender Vikramaditya Singh, saying he might have to pack his bags and leave. She told ANI, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters.

She further said, "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Date Postponed Again Amid Lok Sabha Campaign
article-image
Read Also
Adhyayan Suman Praises Ex-GF Kangana Ranaut Years After Accusing Her Of Physical & Mental Abuse:...
article-image

On the work front, Kangana will be next in Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 14, however, it was postponed due to her political campaigns.

Next, Kangana will reunite with R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai...

Kangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai...

Ridhi Dogra Lashes Out At Nandamuri For Pushing Actress Anjali: 'Laughed Off An Overgrown Man Child'

Ridhi Dogra Lashes Out At Nandamuri For Pushing Actress Anjali: 'Laughed Off An Overgrown Man Child'

Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Not Being Paid ₹3.78 Lakh For Vidya: 'I Am Still Waiting..'

Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Not Being Paid ₹3.78 Lakh For Vidya: 'I Am Still Waiting..'

Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar Says He Was Forced To Work In Soft Porn Film: 'Was Confident In My...

Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar Says He Was Forced To Work In Soft Porn Film: 'Was Confident In My...

Shagun Pandey Reached On Sets Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Leading To Sumit Singh's PANIC ATTACK,...

Shagun Pandey Reached On Sets Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Leading To Sumit Singh's PANIC ATTACK,...