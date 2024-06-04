Kangana Ranaut Pens FIRST Note After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Mandi: 'Yeh Jeet Hai Sanatan Ki'

Bollywood actress turned politician, Kangana Ranaut, made her political debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana Ranaut, a National Film Award winner, won her first election. The actress took to her Instagram handle to pen the first note after winning. She wrote in Hindi, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust🙏🏻This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of honouring Mandi."

Earlier today, Kangana took a dig at rival Congress contender Vikramaditya Singh, saying he might have to pack his bags and leave. She told ANI, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters.

She further said, "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."

On the work front, Kangana will be next in Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 14, however, it was postponed due to her political campaigns.

Next, Kangana will reunite with R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film.