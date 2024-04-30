 Adhyayan Suman Praises Ex-GF Kangana Ranaut Years After Accusing Her Of Physical & Mental Abuse: 'She Has Done Really Well'
In 2017, Adhyayan Suman had publicly addressed their breakup, during which he had accused Kangana Ranaut of physical and mental abuse

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Actor Adhyayan Suman has extended his best wishes to Kangana Ranaut, with whom he had a bitter breakup after being in a relationship for a few months in 2008-2009, for her venture into politics. The actor said that he is "sure" that she will do "extremely well".

Talking about Kangana, who recently joined politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi for the Lok Sabha election, Adhyayan told IANS, "As far as Kangana Ranaut and her life is concerned, and her political career is concerned, I think she has done really well in her career as an actor, and I wish her all the very best for her political career as well."

"I am very sure that she will do extremely well too. I wish her all the very best," he added.

Their paths initially crossed on the sets of 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' directed by Mohit Suri. However, it was almost eight years later, in 2017, that Adhyayan publicly addressed their breakup, during which he accused Kangana of physical and mental abuse.

Moving forward, Adhyayan is preparing for the release of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', a series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolving around the lives of tawaifs and the nawabs in Lahore.

Adhyayan, who is playing the role of a nawab in the series, said that he has waited for an opportunity for far too long now. "I really hope that the audience appreciates it too. I hope to receive validation from them. I still feel like I am living the dream. I had never expected to be a part of this magnum opus. It was a far-fetched dream for me, but then dreams do come true," Adhyayan said.

The series also stars his father, veteran actor Shekhar Suman. Adhyayan said that it's a dream come true for his mother, Alka, to watch the father-son duo together in one show. "Unfortunately, I have only one scene with him (Shekhar). I had hoped for more screen time together, but that's not how tracks come together. Nevertheless, having both father and son on the same show was a dream come true for my mother, especially, and of course, for me as well," he added.

Adhyayan anticipates a second season and hopes his character's path intersects with his father's role in the show. As for his projects in 2024, Adhyayan has a packed schedule. I have just finished an untitled love story right now. I have completed a dark thriller called 'Veham' with Vijay Raaz, and a film called 'Entrapped'. Additionally, I have about nine singles coming out this year," he said.

The 36-year-old is also set to direct a film titled 'Ae Ajnabi' and produce a biopic on a "conman". "I am directing and acting in my debut film, 'Ae Ajnabi', and I am also producing a biopic on a conman. I have a lot of projects lined up. I believe my work will speak for itself," he concluded.

