Video: Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman Make Dashing Entry In ₹6.2 Crore Ferrari At Heeramandi Screening

Actors and father-son duo Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman made a dashing entry at the premiere of their upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 24). The event was a star-studded affair as the who's who of Bollywood arrived to support director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Social media platforms are flooded with pictures and videos of the celebs posing for the paps. Several inside visuals from the event have also gone viral.

However, what caught our attention was Shekhar and Adhyayan's dhamakedaar entry. The duo arrived in a swanky red Ferrari at the venue. We did a little research and found out that the car, Ferrari 296 GTS, is worth a whooping Rs 6.24 crore. It was launched in India in May 2023.

Take a look at their video here:

It may be noted that this is for time that Shekhar and Adhyayan will be seen together in a project.

While Shekhar will be seen essaying the role of Nawab Zulfiqar in the show, Adhyayan will play the role of young Nawab Zorawar as well as the younger version of his father's character.

In one of his latest interviews, Shekhar said that Heeramandi came as a 'blessing' in their lives. Speaking about Adhyayan's mental state, he hinted that he was even suicidal at one point, but things changed after he was offered the show.

Calling Heeramandi 'godsend', Shekhar added, "This cannot happen to anybody who stayed behind, lagged behind by 12 to 13 years with no work, going through the worst phase of one’s life."

Heeramandi is all set to release on Netflix on May 1. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan and others. The show created quite a buzz ever since it was announced, especially because of its stellar star cast.

Bhansali is all set to mark his web series debut with Heermamdi, which will show a world where courtesans were once queens. The character posters and trailer of the magnum opus promise a visual odyssey and a tale of power, love and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India.