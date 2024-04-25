 VIDEO: Sussanne Khan Averts Major OOPS Moment As She Struggles To Pose In Mini Dress At Heeramandi Premiere
Netizens questioned her sartorial choice for the event and some even opined that she should not have worn the dress if she was not comfortable in it

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan attended the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi on Wednesday with her boyfriend Arslaan Goni, however, the wind didn't seem to be in her favour as she struggled to pose in her mini dress for the paps.

Clearly not in tandem with the ethnic dress code of the event that was followed by most of the guests, Susanne sashayed down the red carpet wearing a short black one-shoulder dress, and Arslaan twinned with him in a black shirt and matching pants.

As the couple posed for the paparazzi together, Susanne was seen struggling to hold her dress in place as the venue was quite windy, and she averted a sticky situation by quickly walking away from the spot.

She looked visibly awkward as she posed with Arslaan for a hot minute while also constantly holding her dress down.

Netizens questioned her sartorial choice for the event and some even opined that she should not have worn the dress if she was not comfortable in it. "Ese kya kapde pehne k khud hi uncomfortable ho," a user commented, while another wrote, "Bechari se sambhala bhi nahi ja raha."

The Heeramandi premiere was one star-studded affair with some of the biggest names of B-Town all gathering under one roof. Among those who marked their attendance at the event were Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Vijay Verma, Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, and others.

Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, and others, marks Bhansali's debut web series, and it is set to release on Netflix on May 1.

