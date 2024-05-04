Rubina Dilaik On Missing Intimacy With Abhinav Shukla Post Delivery Of Twins: 'Have Lot Of Teasing, Touching But Now..'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, the doting new parents to twin baby girls, embraced parenthood last year in 2023. Rubina, who hosts a podcast called 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' on her Youtube channel, recently spoke of missing the intimate moments with husband Abhinav Shukla.

In a conversation with Pankhury Awasthy on her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' the actress reveals how after embracing parenthood, she has been missing her initimacy with husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress says, ''Generally we are not that PDA kind of couple. But we do have our intimate, private time. We have a lot of teasing, a lot of touching, a lot of… But now we are like, ‘You hold this baby, I will take this baby’. I keep asking him when will we get back those days. I miss it but I don’t have the energy now.''

Rubina Dilaik, through her podcasts is seen addressing a number of issues post embracing motherhood with fellow new mothers and is also seen spilling the beans on her experiences. The actress' wholesome conversations have been gaining a lot of love from her fans and viewers. Until now, the people Rubina has conversed with have been Debina Bonarjee, Pankhury Awasthy, Juhi Godambe and a few other popular faces.