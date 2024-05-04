Is Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS

A few days ago, the film The Idea Of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, was released on Prime Video and has received an overwhelming response from audiences. However, many viewers have noted similarities between Galitzine’s character, Hayes Campbell, and British singer Harry Styles.

In the film, Galitzine plays the role of the lead singer of a popular boy band, August Moon. Talking to People, Nicholas said, "I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

Further, he said that they took tons of different references.

"I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I'd love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there's some really, really catchy songs in the movie," he added.

The Idea of You is about a 40-year-old single mother, Solène, who falls in love with Hayes, the lead singer of a popular boy band.

It is based on a 2017 novel written by Robinne Lee.