 Is Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS

Is Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS

Nicholas Galitzine plays the role of the lead singer of a popular boy band, August Moon, in The Idea Of You.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, the film The Idea Of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, was released on Prime Video and has received an overwhelming response from audiences. However, many viewers have noted similarities between Galitzine’s character, Hayes Campbell, and British singer Harry Styles.

In the film, Galitzine plays the role of the lead singer of a popular boy band, August Moon. Talking to People, Nicholas said, "I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

Read Also
Anne Hathaway Recalls 'Making Out' With 10 Men During Audition In Initial Days: 'Thought It Sounded...
article-image
Read Also
Anne Hathaway On Her Journey As An Actor: More Women Are Having Careers Deeper Into Their Lives
article-image

Further, he said that they took tons of different references.

"I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I'd love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there's some really, really catchy songs in the movie," he added.

Read Also
The Idea Of You Review: Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine Defy Boundaries In This Romantic Drama
article-image

The Idea of You is about a 40-year-old single mother, Solène, who falls in love with Hayes, the lead singer of a popular boy band.

It is based on a 2017 novel written by Robinne Lee. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rubina Dilaik On Missing Intimacy With Abhinav Shukla Post Delivery Of Twins: 'Have Lot Of Teasing,...

Rubina Dilaik On Missing Intimacy With Abhinav Shukla Post Delivery Of Twins: 'Have Lot Of Teasing,...

Here's Why Kim Kardashian Split From Odell Beckham Jr After 7 Months of Dating

Here's Why Kim Kardashian Split From Odell Beckham Jr After 7 Months of Dating

Is Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS

Is Nicholas Galitzine's Character Hayes In The Idea Of You Inspired By Harry Styles? Actor REACTS

Asim Riaz Finds Love After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana? Recent Photo Sparks Rumours

Asim Riaz Finds Love After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana? Recent Photo Sparks Rumours

10 Hollywood Stars Who Rediscovered Love Post Divorce

10 Hollywood Stars Who Rediscovered Love Post Divorce