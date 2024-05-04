 Here's Why Kim Kardashian Split From Odell Beckham Jr After 7 Months of Dating
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr calls it a quit after seven months of their relationship.

Updated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr |

Celebrity splits are most common these day. Last we have in news in the queen Kim Kardashian herself! Well, you heard it right Kim and rumored bf Odell Beckham Jr are no more together. The couple calls it a quit after seven months of their relationship.

They decided to stay friends even though they ended their romance. Both of them made the decision to call it quits and concentrate on their own families, careers, and responsibilities. Although some may be surprised by their breakup, insiders claim it was inevitable.

According to the source of a global news, the two have different priorities in life and since have decided to part ways. The source also , “Odell’s personality is much more private; the star wide receiver is low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Past Feud Amid Diss Track From TTPD
The source further revealed to global channel, "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

Speculation about Kardashian and Beckham's rumored romance began to take shape in September 2023 when the couple was spotted together at a number of occasions. With their frequent public appearances at prestigious events, their relationship seemed to be intensifying with time.

However this news has been heartbreaking for fans as their romance comes to an end. They are now busy in their respectives live and roles. Do let us know what are yours thoughts about the same!

