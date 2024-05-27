 Kangana Ranaut DENIES Claims Of Partying With Gangster Abu Salem: 'Desperate Congress Officials Are Spreading This'
Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, in which she plays Indira Gandhi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's recent photo partying with an unidentified man went viral on social media, and soon after, it was claimed that he was gangster Abu Salem.

However, the Queen actress took to her Instagram story and denied the claims. “Desperate Congress officials are spreading this picture with the caption that I am partying with Gangster AbuSalem, this is utterly disrespectful to journalist Mr Mark Manuel who is ex entertainment editor of times of India," Kangana said.

"He is not AbuSalem and this picture is from one of film promotion event parties," she wrote sharing a screenshot of the picture.

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram

article-image

Kangana, who is now a political candidate from Mandi, is contesting on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

On the work front, the actress will be next in Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was previously scheduled for release on June 14, but has been postponed due to her ongoing political campaigns.

It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned Kangana’s film Dhaakad. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

article-image

Next, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The duo has worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. 

