Comedian Sonali Thakker Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Win From Mandi LS Seat: 'I Don’t Think Any Of Hrithik’s Films...'

Sonali Thakker Desai made headlines with her witty take on Kangana Ranaut’s recent win from Mandi in the Lok Sabha Elections. The stand-up comedian took to social media platform X and took a dig at Kangana’s electoral victory in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut, a native of Himachal Pradesh, has always been vocal about how proud she is about her roots. The actress-turned-politican and BJP candidate from Mandi defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, who is part of the royal family from Rampur state and is also the incumbent state public works minister. Kangana won by a margin of 74,755 votes from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India.

Here’s What Sonali Posted On Twitter

Sonali joked about the highly-publicized feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. In a cleverly crafted post, she tweeted, “I don’t think any of Hrithik’s films will be getting shot in Himachal for the next 4 years at least.”

Her joke was a clear reference to the infamous and long-standing conflict between the two Bollywood stars, which has often grabbed headlines.

Here’s What Happened Between Kangana and Hrithik

Kangana and Hrithik's battle over their supposed love relationship will be remembered as one of Bollywood's most acrimonious occasions. She claimed that she was once in a relationship with Hrithik, despite his repeated denial that he ever had an affair with the actress.

Back in 2016, when all the mess began, there were rumours about the two, to which Kangana commented, and later Hrithik sent her a notice, telling her to apologise for defaming him. To which she responded with a 21-page reply. Both of them sent each other notice and then Kangana revealed that Hrithik has been emailing him since 2014.

A picture of the two sharing a close moment was leaked online on April 26, 2016. She accused him of stating that 'he didn't want to marry her due to family duties'. However, there were numerous statements, and both sides were silent after this, and yet there is no end to the controversy.

Netizens React To Sonali’s Tweet

Social media buzzed with reactions, ranging from laughter and support for Desai’s comedic take to discussions about the appropriateness of making light of the actors’ disputes. One of the user wrote, "Waiting for Ed raids on Hrithik and Karan Johar".

While other commented, "But everything is fair in love and war. We never know Hrithik Roshan's best films may come from HP as shooting spot."

"She is the MP of Mandi, not a CM of HP" another comment reads.

Take a look at some other comments here:

Sonal’s joke about Kangana Ranaut’s influence in Himachal Pradesh and its playful jab at Hrithik Roshan highlights the fine line comedians walk between humor and sensitivity.