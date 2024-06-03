'Kya Kar Rahe Ho?': Hrithik Roshan Loses His Cool At Paps At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan lost his cool at paparazzi who were stationed at Mumbai airport to click his pictures. Several visuals have gone viral in which he is seen getting angry and schooling the photographers. He looked visibly upset by the behaviour of paps.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Hrithik is seen coming out of the airport. Several photographers are seen following him and asking him to pose for pictures. The actor didn't stop and kept walking.

However, a few moments later, Hrithik got irked by the behaviour of paps and was heard saying, "Dekho, kya kar rahe ho aap? (See, what are you doing?)" He then asked another person, "Kyun ho raha hai ye (Why is this happening)?"

The video also shows him requesting the photographers to do their job calmly. It is not known why the actor got upset. Take a look:

According to media reports, Hrithik is currently busy with the shoot of his much-awaited film War 2. The spy-thriller also stars Jr NTR in the lead role. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a sequel to the 2019 film War which also starred Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik was last seen on the big screens in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The film, also starring Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi among others, had received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience after it released in January 2024. It was directed by Siddharth Anand.