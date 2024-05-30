Madhurima Tuli APOLOGISES To Hrithik Roshan For Ignoring Him 2 Years Ago: 'You Must Think I Am Rude'

Television actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli took to her social media handle on Thursday to pen a note in which she apologised to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. She shared that the two had bumped into each other a couple of years back but she could not react as she had frozen on spot, and that she was still guilty about it.

Madhurima took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a post in which she clarified that she never meant to ignore Hrithik and that she was only too starstruck to interact with him.

"Hey Hrithik, I have a confession, I bumped into you 2 yrs ago and I think I completely froze. Since that day, I feel guilty imagining you must think I'm so rude or you might have forgotten about it also," she wrote.

She went on to say, "But I had to convey this to you I literally FROZE. As I'm a huge fan since Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I didn't know how to approach so I thought this is the best platform to convey a msg. I hope you forgive me. Your's truly, Madhurima Tuli (still a fan)."

She also tagged Hrithik in the post, hoping the actor would come across it.

Madhurima has been a part of a number of popular daily soaps and shows on television, including Kasturi, Parichay, Kumkum Bhagya and Chandrakantha among others.

However, it was her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 that shot her to fame and she also courted controversy after she was ousted from the house for hitting ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan.

Madhurima has also starred in several Bollywood films including Akshay Kumar's Baby, Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana, and Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan's heartbreaking romance, Hamari Adhuri Kahani.