‘My mom is crying’: Madhurima Tuli slams Colors TV for recreating her 'frying pan incident' with ex-BF Vishal Aditya Singh

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Madhurima Tuli, who was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, has now called out Colors TV for recreating the incident involving Vishal, who is seen as a contestant on the latest season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”.

Madhurima took to Instagram and shared a video requesting the channel to let her move on and that the incident has caused disturbance in her family.

She wrote, "Humble request to @colorstv Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It’s a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again... Thank you."