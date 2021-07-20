‘My mom is crying’: Madhurima Tuli slams Colors TV for recreating her 'frying pan incident' with ex-BF Vishal Aditya Singh

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Madhurima Tuli, who was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, has now called out Colors TV for recreating the incident involving Vishal, who is seen as a contestant on the latest season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”.
Madhurima took to Instagram and shared a video requesting the channel to let her move on and that the incident has caused disturbance in her family.
She wrote, "Humble request to @colorstv Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It’s a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again... Thank you."
For those unversed, the official Twitter handle of the channel mocked the incident by tweeting, “#VishalAdityaSingh ke bigg boss experience ne sikhaaya ki unko ladkiyon se bach kar rehna chahiye".
The post has now been deleted.
Upon her exit from the controversial reality show, Madhurima had told IANS that she was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate her.
"Bigg Boss" took strict action against the duo, putting them behind bars. After spending 3 days inside the prison in the show, Madhurima was asked to leave the house by "Bigg Boss 13" host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
"It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house," Madhurima said.
However, she described her stint in the show as a "great exprience".
"I had a great experience in the ‘Bigg Boss' house, the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes," she said.
