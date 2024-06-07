Uorfi Javed Supports Kangana Ranaut Over CISF Slap Incident: 'Don't Agree With Her Politically But...'

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken nature, has publicly voiced her support for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut following the controversial CISF slap incident.

On Thursday evening, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was attacked by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during a security check at the Chandigarh airport. She has then sparked widespread debate on social media and in the news.

#WATCH | Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport#chandigarh #bollywoodactor pic.twitter.com/6UK2ZhHvjb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 6, 2024

Uorfi Javed took to social media to defend Ranaut over the incident. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Don’t agree with Kangana Ranaut politically but I still feel it ain’t right to physically assault someone when you disagree with them. Not cool. Violence is never the answer!”

Talking about the incident, on Thursday even Kangana gave a statement about the incident and said, "Namaste friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well wishers. I'm safe and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personnel. While I was passing by the security check, the CISF constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her why she did that, she said it's because she supported farmer's protests. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab and how to deal with that."

Kangana's Win At Mandi

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. The BJP candidate got a total of 5,37,022 votes. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes.