VIDEO: Irritated Kangana Ranaut Gets Into SPAT With Reporter Outside Parliament Day After Getting Slapped

A day after getting slapped by a security personnel at the Chandigarh airport, actress Kangana Ranaut visited the Parliament in Delhi for the first time as the Mandi MP, but looks like she got into an altercation there too. A video has now gone viral in which she can be seen getting into a spat with a reporter before entering the Parliament.

In the video, Kangana can be seen walking towards the new Parliament building and while at it, she got mobbed by the media present on site. It was then that the actress got irked with a reporter and was seen getting into an argument with him.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP-elect and actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at the Parliament for NDA Parliamentary party meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q6C7SgQg0J — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

In the video, the reporter can be heard asking, "Ma'am what are you doing? I was just asking you a question," and an irritated Kangana shot an angry look as she argued with him.

Her guards intervened and she was eventually escorted inside the Parliament building in the midst of the chaos.

This incident comes as the actress is still reeling from the shock of getting slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The CISF personnel, who has now been suspended, stated that she slapped Kangana as she had called the farmers participating in the farmers' protest as terrorists and Khalistanis, and her mother too was one of the women present at the protest.

Later, Kangana issued a statement on the incident and stated that the security personnel, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, not only hit her, but also abused her. "I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that," she said.

She also took to her Instagram stories to state that Kaur attacked her 'in signature Khalistani style', and questioned the silence of the film fraternity over the attack on her.