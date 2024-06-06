Kangana Ranaut Slapgate: Man Slaps Woman In Viral VIDEO Of Actress Involved In Heated Argument At Chandigarh Airport

Man Slaps Woman In Viral VIDEO Of Actress Involved In Heated Argument At Chandigarh Airport | X

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly slapped by a female CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. Kangana Ranaut alleged that the CISF constable slapped her after an argument over the farmers' protest. A video of the aftermath of the incident is circulating on social media, showing Kangana Ranaut involved in an argument with airport staff and authorities present on the spot. As the video surfaced on the internet, another controversy emerged as a man is seen in the video slapping another woman who was accompanying the actress at the airport.

As the video spreads on social media, users are curious to know about the man who slapped the woman with Kangana Ranaut. The man is spotted at the airport wearing a red Himachali cap and a kurta-pyjama. In the video, he can be seen slapping a woman from behind as she comes closer to the actress.

Know About The Man Slapping The Woman

It is being said that the person involved in the incident is Mayank Mathur, a prominent member of Kangana Ranaut's team, and the woman who was slapped is also a member of the actress' team. The matter between them seems personal, as the woman did not object to being slapped from behind.

Details About The Slap-gate Incident

Kangana Ranaut alleged that a female CISF constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, slapped her on the face after an argument over the farmers' protest. Kangana Ranaut uploaded a video on social media revealing details about the incident and raising concerns about increasing terrorism in Punjab. On the other side, CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur stated that she slapped Kangana Ranaut due to her comments against the protesters involved in the nationwide protests against the farm laws.

Kulwinder Kaur's Statement

Kaur said that her mother was also part of the protests and was sitting in support of the farmers. Kaur said, “Isne bayan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baithti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi” (She had said that people sit there for 100-100 Rs, my mother was sitting there). Reports indicate that the CISF constable has been suspended after the incident came to light, and an inquiry has been initiated with an FIR filed in connection with the matter. Farmer leaders have come out in support of Kulwinder Kaur.

Farmer Leaders Come Out In Support

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher condemned the arrest of CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, stating that this is not the first such incident in India; people have previously expressed their anger against politicians in various ways. He also mentioned that it’s a matter of investigation, as MP Kangana Ranaut had earlier misbehaved during the farmers’ protest and insulted the women farmers.