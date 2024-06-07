VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is Visible'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, visited the Parliament for the first time ever since she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. And while at it, she caught up with her former co-star, Chirag Paswan, who now heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Several photos and videos of their interaction have now gone viral on the internet and in them, Kangana can be seen extending her greetings to Chirag in the Parliament. The two of them exchanged a warm hug and were all smiles as they had a mini reunion.

Chirag Paswan welcomes her Bollywood colleague Kangana Ranaut to the Sansad Bhavan.



~ Both have together worked in the movie "Miley Naa Miley Hum" earlier & the chemistry is quite visible👌🏼

{Video: @AmodRaiLive} pic.twitter.com/LC4n9AXUWJ — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 7, 2024

Netizens also pointed out how there was palpable chemistry between the two. "The chemistry is quite visible," a user commented, while another wrote, "Chirag and Kangana look good together."

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut: What a cute couple 🧡 pic.twitter.com/jcGNvLaK8r — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) June 7, 2024

Indian twitter rooting for RagGana. 😂



Chirag Paswan l Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/eXZuEpxohN — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) June 7, 2024

For those unversed, Kangana shared the screen with Chirag in the 2011 film, Miley Naa Miley Hum, that had failed miserably at the box office.

Chirag contested from the Hajipur seat in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and won by a whopping margin of 1.70 lakh votes. On the other hand, Kangana marked her politics debut and it surely was a hit as she won the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Congratulating her, Chirag had stated that he was looking forward to hear her opinions. "We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately," he said.

Paswan also stated that BJP, of which Kangana is now a part, will have 'unconditional support' from his party to form the NDA government in the country. "We have unconditionally accepted Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.