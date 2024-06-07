 VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is Visible'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is Visible'

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is Visible'

Kangana shared the screen with Chirag in the 2011 film, Miley Naa Miley Hum, that had failed miserably at the box office

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, visited the Parliament for the first time ever since she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. And while at it, she caught up with her former co-star, Chirag Paswan, who now heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Several photos and videos of their interaction have now gone viral on the internet and in them, Kangana can be seen extending her greetings to Chirag in the Parliament. The two of them exchanged a warm hug and were all smiles as they had a mini reunion.

Netizens also pointed out how there was palpable chemistry between the two. "The chemistry is quite visible," a user commented, while another wrote, "Chirag and Kangana look good together."

For those unversed, Kangana shared the screen with Chirag in the 2011 film, Miley Naa Miley Hum, that had failed miserably at the box office.

Read Also
VIDEO: Irritated Kangana Ranaut Gets Into SPAT With Reporter Outside Parliament Day After Getting...
article-image

Chirag contested from the Hajipur seat in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and won by a whopping margin of 1.70 lakh votes. On the other hand, Kangana marked her politics debut and it surely was a hit as she won the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Congratulating her, Chirag had stated that he was looking forward to hear her opinions. "We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately," he said.

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Condemns Attack On Kangana Ranaut By CISF Jawan: 'Only Sane People Understand How...
article-image

Paswan also stated that BJP, of which Kangana is now a part, will have 'unconditional support' from his party to form the NDA government in the country. "We have unconditionally accepted Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is...

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Hugs Former Co-Star Chirag Paswan In Parliament, Netizens Say 'Chemistry Is...

Vivek Agnihotri Condemns Attack On Kangana Ranaut By CISF Jawan: 'Only Sane People Understand How...

Vivek Agnihotri Condemns Attack On Kangana Ranaut By CISF Jawan: 'Only Sane People Understand How...

VIDEO: Irritated Kangana Ranaut Gets Into SPAT With Reporter Outside Parliament Day After Getting...

VIDEO: Irritated Kangana Ranaut Gets Into SPAT With Reporter Outside Parliament Day After Getting...

Kangana Ranaut Says CISF Jawan Attacked Her In 'Signature Khalistani Style': 'Strategically Waited...

Kangana Ranaut Says CISF Jawan Attacked Her In 'Signature Khalistani Style': 'Strategically Waited...

Veteran Actor Alan Scarfe Dies Of Colon Cancer At 77

Veteran Actor Alan Scarfe Dies Of Colon Cancer At 77