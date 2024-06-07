Vivek Agnihotri Condemns Attack On Kangana Ranaut By CISF Jawan: 'Only Sane People Understand How Dangerous It Is'

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri extended his support to actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who was attacked by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Reacting to the attack, Vivek said that every 'sane' person should condemn it. He also slammed those who are making fun of the actress post the attack.

On Friday (June 7), Vivek wrote on his official X account, "This incident with @KanganaTeam must be condemned by every sane person. Why do I say 'sane'? Because only sane people understand how dangerous it is for a democracy."

He added, "Those who are laughing at Kangana must know that many people don't like your tweets either. And you fly too."

This incident with @KanganaTeam must be condemned by every sane person. Why do I say 'sane'? Because only sane people understand how dangerous it is for a democracy. Those who are laughing at Kangana must know that many people don't like your tweets either. And you fly too. https://t.co/hznmrt8I56 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 7, 2024

Earlier today, Kangana slammed Bollywood celebs for remaining tight-lipped about the attack on her.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me. Remember, if tomorrow if you walk disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli/Palestinian hots you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech , if someday you wonder why I am where I am, remember you are not me."

Opening up about the attack, the Mandi MP reacted to a social media post which mentioned that the CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, had 'planned' the attack on the actress-politician.

Sharing the screenshot of the post on her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "This makes most sense to me, she strategically waited for me to cross her and in a signature Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word when I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak in to the phone cameras focused at her (can be seen in her videos) hogging sudden public attention."

According to media reports, Kulwinder was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest. The altercation between Kaur and the actress-turned-politician occurred around 3:30 pm at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

Reacting to the incident, Kangana had said in a video statement, "I'm safe, and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personal, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it's because she supports farmers protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Kangana recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. She contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes.