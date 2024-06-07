Kangana Ranaut DELETES Post Slamming Bollywood Celebs For Silence On Her Chandigarh Attack, Screenshot Goes Viral

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood celebrities for remaining tight-lipped on her attack at Chandigarh airport by a CISF official. So far, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and singer Mika Singh have reacted to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended their support to Kangana.

On Friday (June 7), Kangana took to her Instagram stories to question Bollywood celebs' silence on the incident. She penned a long note in which she stated that they can also be attacked someday. However, minutes after sharing it, she deleted the post.

"Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me. Remember, if tomorrow if you walk disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli/Palestinian hots you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech , if someday you wonder why I am where I am, remember you are not me," Kangana's now-deleted note on Instagram read.

Despite quickly deleting the story, a screenshot of the same has gone viral on social media platforms.

In another story, Kangana took a dig at celebs for sharing 'All eyes on Rafah' post a few days back but not standing up for her.

"All eyes on Rafah gang this can happen to you or your children as well... When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well," she wrote.

In a shocking turn of events, Kangana was slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on June 6. Kulwinder Kaur, who has now been suspended, stated that she slapped Kangana as she had called the farmers participating in the farmers' protest as terrorists and Khalistanis. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kaur said her mother too was among the women present at the protest.

The Mandi MP later =issued a statement on the incident and stated that Kaur, not only hit her on her face, but also abused her. "I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that," she said.

She also took to her Instagram stories to state that Kaur attacked her 'in signature Khalistani style'.