Amitabh Bachchan Buys 3 Plots In Alibaug For ₹6.6 Crore - Details Inside

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expanded his real estate portfolio in Alibaug, near Mumbai, with the purchase of three prime plots in the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Phase 2 development, totaling around Rs 6.60 crore.

According to registration documents obtained by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, the three plots, numbered 96, 97, and 98, cover a combined area of 9,557 square feet. The agreements for all properties were registered on October 7, and Bachchan paid Rs 39.58 lakh as stamp duty.

Plot 96, the largest among the three, spans 4,047 square feet with an agreement value of Rs 2.78 crore. Plot 97 measures 2,776 square feet, costing Rs 1.92 crore, while Plot 98 is 2,734 square feet and was acquired for Rs 1.88 crore. All three properties were sold by HOABL Landbuild Pvt. Ltd.

This is not Bachchan’s first real estate move in Alibaug. In April 2024, he had purchased a 10,000-square-foot land parcel in the same region for Rs 10 crore from HoABL.

Other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also invested in properties in Alibaug.

In addition to his Alibaug properties, Bachchan has also invested in Ayodhya, purchasing several plots in the city in recent years, including a 5,372-square-foot plot ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration. He also owns a 54,000-square-foot plot registered under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust, where he reportedly plans to build a memorial.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 82-year-old superstar will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has upcoming projects including the second installments of Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD.