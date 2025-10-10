 Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Ahuja Gets A Huge Gold Necklace From Govinda As Gift Amid Divorce & Affair Rumours
Sunita Ahuja, on Friday, took to Instagram to reveal that she got a huge gold necklace from Govinda as a Karwa Chauth gift. She captioned the post as, "Sona kitana sona hai @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth Gift aa gaya (sic)." The couple has been in the news this year due to rumours of their divorce and the actor's affair.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sunita Ahuja / Govinda

This year, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been in the news for multiple reasons, like reports of their divorce, rumours of the actor's affair and more. However, time and again, Sunita has clarified that they are not getting divorced and are very much together. Now, on Friday, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Sunita flaunted the gift that she received from Govinda.

The star wife got a huge gold necklace as a Karwa Chauth gift from Govinda. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sona kitana sona hai😂❤️ @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth Gift aa gaya (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Netizens React To Sunita Ahuja's Post

A netizen commented on her post, "Govida sir bhut lucky h jo itni smart biwi mili unhe ❤️ I really like her honest personality (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Hallmark dikhao madam..hm nhi manenge.kyuki golt ajkl diamond se b mahanga ho rha hai (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Yeh huyi na bat Hero No. 1 Apka hi hero hai... Beautiful (sic)." Check out the comments below...

article-image

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda's Affair Rumours

A few days ago, Sunita had Sambhavna Seth as a guest in her vlog, and while talking to her, the star wife had opened up about the rumours of Govinda's affair.

When Sambhavna asked Sunita what if she catches Govinda cheating, she said, "Fir toh khatam, Jai Mata Di! Kehte hai Sunny Deol ka dhaai kilo ka haath hai, mera paanch kilo ka hai. Fir toh jo main dhapa dhap dungi, kyunki isme (hands) power aajayega Mata Rani ka."

