 Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss 19: 'I'll Keep Doing Everything...'
Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, admitted feeling like a failure in real life and said he's financially dependent on his sister. "Asli life bahar hai, main fail hoon, kuch nahi kar paaya," he shared. Reacting to his confession, Shehnaaz wrote, "You always protect me… I’ll keep doing everything for you my whole life."

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who is currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, admitted that he feels he has failed in real life and is financially dependent on his sister. He shared that he couldn’t achieve much and that people often tell him he lives off his sister’s earnings, something he doesn’t deny, as he admits it himself.

Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Brother Shehbaz Admitting He Lives Off Her

Upon hearing Shehbaz’s heartfelt confession, Shehnaaz reacted to his remarks and commented on a reel posted on his Instagram page. She wrote, "You always protect me from every evil, and you’re always so protective of me. The world doesn’t even know all that you do for me, but I’ll keep doing everything for you my whole life."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

What Shehbaz Badesha Said

While speaking to Mridul Tiwari and Zeishan Quadri, Shehbaz said, "Asli life bahar hai, main bahar ki life main fail hoon. Fail hoon, kuch nahi kar paaya. Log hamesha mujhe kehte hain main behan ki kamayi pe palta hoon. Haan, main palta hoon bro."

Further, he added, "Meri behan mujhe deti hai, mera khoon hai woh, seedhi si baat hai. Aur main khaata hoon uska, aur kya karoon? Mera koi hai nahi. Kai uske bhi fans bolte hain ki behan ki kamayi pe palta hai. Meri behan deti hai, toh main khaunga. Lekin Shehz itna hai ki agar meri behan mujhe bol de ki chalang maar de, hasi mazak mein, main ek minute nahi lagaunga."

Meanwhile, recently, cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant.

