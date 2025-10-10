 Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

The actor, in an interim application, sought the court to order all such websites to immediately remove his photographs and restrain them from using the same in future.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Actor Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, claiming that several social media pages and websites were using his photographs to promote their business without any authorisation.

The actor, in an interim application, sought the court to order all such websites to immediately remove his photographs and restrain them from using the same in future.

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor on Friday briefly heard Shetty's counsel Birendra Saraf and reserved its order on the plea.

Saraf pointed out that fake images of Shetty and his grandchild were on some websites.

FPJ Shorts
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim
'Donald Trump Will Get Hilal-e-Pakistan Award': Funny Memes Galore As US Prez Loses Out On Winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025
'Donald Trump Will Get Hilal-e-Pakistan Award': Funny Memes Galore As US Prez Loses Out On Winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025
CPI(M) Renominates Ajay Kumar & Satyendra Yadav For Bihar Polls From Bibhutipur & Manjhi
CPI(M) Renominates Ajay Kumar & Satyendra Yadav For Bihar Polls From Bibhutipur & Manjhi
Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss...
article-image

The plea claimed that the actor's photos were being used commercially without any authorisation.

Saraf submitted that the website of a real estate agency and a gambling site have displayed the actor's photo even though he is not associated with them.

The actor, in the plea, claimed that he had a right over his personality and photos, and passing them off without authority was damaging his reputation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss...

Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss...

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence