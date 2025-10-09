National Postal Day 2025: From Shammi Kapoor To SRK— Celebrating Letters That Touched Hearts On And Off Screen

A still from Sangam |

October 9 is World Post Day, but India celebrates National Postal Day on October 10 every year. The day honours the Indian postal service and its role in connecting the nation. Every Indian born before the 80s must have nostalgic memories of letters — good and bad news, emotional moments shared through letters delivered by the postman. Red letter drop box was there at every corner of streets. People used to wait for hours and days for the postman, waiting for the letters, and like doctors, the postman was also a part of the life of every Indian. Letters not only influenced lives of Indians, has influenced Hindi films also. Hindi films have beautiful memories with letters — some beautiful songs and scenes. Letters have played an important part in several Hindi films; mostly they are simple romantic letters to convey love. Often, the letters were intercepted by villains and replaced by a fake letter for some devious purpose.

Some Hindi films in which stories move around letters and letters played very important role in the movies are below:

Sangam

In 1964 blockbuster Sangam, confused Rajendra Kumar addresses Vyjayanthimala as Meherban Dilruba and without mentioning the writer’s (his) name. Later on, Raj Kapoor finds the same letter and becomes suspicious about Vyjayanthimala, and it makes life miserable for all three of them.

Teesri Manzil |

Teesri Manzil

Shammi Kapoor writes a letter to Asha Parekh telling all truth about him, but it is taken away by Helen before reaching Asha Parekh. Assuming Asha Parekh read the letter, Shammi sings evergreen song Tumne Mujhe Dekha.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar |

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Amitabh tells Vinod Khanna to write a letter addressing Rakhee as Memsab. Vinod Khanna writes a love letter on Amitabh’s behalf, but Rakhee knows Vinod Khanna’s handwriting and misunderstands Vinod Khanna sharing his feelings for her and feels happy while reading, as she was in love with Vinod Khanna — and Amitabh misunderstands it as Rakhee’s feelings for him.

Sirf Tum |

Sirf Tum

Sanjay Kapoor comes across the purse of Priya Gill, that contains educational certificates, and mails it back to Priya Gill at Nainital. It starts the beginning of correspondence through letters. They fall in love even though the couple has never seen each other. There is a mutual attraction.

The Lunch Box |

The Lunch Box

Starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur — this movie shows an unconventional friendship through an accidental exchange of lunchbox and letters. They not only share their feelings but also talk about their fears, regrets, loneliness, and even joys.

Shershaah |

Shershaah

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani — the only way to communicate with a soldier is by writing letters. The movie shows how two people, deeply in love, pour their feelings through letters.

Shershaah |

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Right before the climax, dog Tuffy’s timely delivery of the letter to “Bade Bhaiya” (Mohnish Bahl), which was written by Madhuri Dixit and supposedly meant for Salman Khan, proved to be a game-changer.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai |

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Letter which was penned down by Rani Mukerji 8 years ago to little Anjali — little Anjali made sure to reunite her father (Shah Rukh Khan) with his best friend Anjali (Kajol).

Maine Pyar Kiya |

Maine Pyar Kiya

When Prem (Salman Khan) leaves for his business trip, he drops a letter for Suman (Bhagyashree), to which Suman responds and sends him back a letter with the help of a pigeon. Remember the humming lyric of Kabootar Ja Ja Ja.

Bareilly Ki Barfi |

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Starring RajKummar Rao and Kriti Sanon — the protagonists, who exchange a series of letters throughout the entire movie, also end up together in the climax because of a letter.

Masoom |

Masoom

Where a child learns the truth about his biological father through a letter meant for his uncle.

Top 12 Songs on Letters

1. Afsana Likh Rahi Hoon – Umadevi (Dard)

2. Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padhkar – (Sangam)

3. Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe – (Kanyadaan)

4. Khat Likh De Saawariya Ke Naam – (Aaye Din Bahar Ke)

5. Phool Tumhe Bheja Hai Khat Mein – (Saraswatichandra)

6. Phoolon Ke Rang Se – (Prem Pujari)

7. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – (Blackmail)

8. Dakiya Daak Laya – (Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein)

9. Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein – (Rampur Ka Laxman)

10. Kabootar Ja Ja Ja – (Maine Pyar Kiya)

11. Chitthi Aayi Hai – (Naam)

12. Sandese Aate Hai – (Border)