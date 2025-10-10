Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 9 Written Update: Noina Declares She Loves Mihir & Wants Him In Her Life, Whatever The Cost

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (October 9, Thursday), Noina breaks down after coming home from Mihir's award function. She says she is stupid that she gave so much importance to Mihir. She got upset after Mihir credited Tulsi and not her for his award. She tells her sister that Mihir credited and praised Tulsi on stage.

Noina's sister tells her that she had warned her not to get too close to Mihir. She also warns Noina that Tulsi will not let their relationship break so easily. She advises Noina to forget him and stay away, but this only angers Noina. Tearfully, she asks why Mihir left his own home to stay at hers and shared his pain with her if he didn't truly love her.

Noina says, "Now I want Mihir - completely, fully, in my life."

Noina admits that earlier she had said she would love Mihir from a distance, but now she doesn't want that anymore. She says she wants Mihir with full rights, in every way, in this life and every life to come… insisting that now her desire is firm and unshakable.

Tulsi thanks Shobha for encouraging her to attend the award function. She expresses how proud she is of Shobha and even compares her to Pari.

Shobha finds a piece of cloth cut from Tulsi's saree in the dustbin and realises that Pari deliberately tore Tulsi's saree to stop her from attending the award function with Mihir. She then goes to Pari and informs her that Mihir gave the award credit to Noina, not Tulsi. Enraged, Shobha scolds Pari for cutting the saree, saying "Shut up, Pari. You're not even worthy to talk." She warns Pari that no one can come between Tulsi and Mihir while she's around, and that she will make sure to erase any distance that has already been created.

Ranvijay comes to Shanti Niketan to meet Mihir and Pari's family, but Tulsi is not happy about. Mihir asks Ranvijay if he plans to marry Pari, to which Ranvijay replies that he is not financially stable and lives in a chawl.

At that moment, Ritik arrives, saying he has something urgent to discuss. He warns Tulsi that Ranvijay is not a decent guy and must be stopped from marrying Pari. Ritik reveals that after researching Ranvijay, he discovered that Ranvijay does not truly love Pari. Ritik further claims that Ranvijay has been arrested twice for exploiting women through honeytrap schemes, and he informs Tulsi that Ranvijay is trying to trap Pari.