Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Sends Legal Notice Over Misuse Of Videos: 'We Clicked Photo & She Added Romantic Song'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend, content creator Balraj Singh, has been criticising her since her entry on the show, claiming that Tanya projects a false image of herself. He pointed out that despite describing herself as high-maintenance, unable to do household chores, and having 150 bodyguards at her service, her portrayal on the reality show is misleading.

Tanya Mittal's Ex Balraj Singh Sends Legal Notice Over Misuse of Videos

Now, Balraj has issued a legal notice to Mittal's team, demanding the removal of his videos from social media. He told Times Now, "She did a podcast with me. We clicked a picture, which she later presented in a different manner by adding a romantic song, 'Humare Milan Ki Ghadi' to it. I ignored that thing initially, but I can't ignore it now. I have already sent a legal notice to her and asked her team to remove my videos with her. They can't put my videos without my consent."

Balraj Singh Says He Can File Defamation Case Against Tanya Mittal

Furthermore, Balraj stated that he can also file a defamation case, adding that Tanya has attempted to defame him. "When she questions me after coming out, I will definitely give her a strong reply," he shared.

Balraj's ex-girlfriend, Zoya Khan, claimed that Balraj and Tanya were in a relationship. She added that when Tanya entered Bigg Boss, he couldn’t accept it and has been trying everything to get into the show himself, but so far, nothing has worked.

"Last time, he even targeted Armaan Malik, but when that didn’t help, he later went to Armaan’s house and apologised," Zoya.