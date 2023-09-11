Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Belly Button Piercing In Risqué Dress At Jonas Brothers Concert |

As the Jonas Brothers continue to woo fans with their performances on tour, actor Priyanka Chopra, who is accompanying her husband Nick along with daughter Malti Marie shared a post on Instagram from their latest gig at Dodger Stadium describing it as an "Incredible Weekend." The former Miss World shared a series of pictures, but what grabbed attention was her black cut-out dress that highlighted her belly button piercing. Check out the post below.

During their gig, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas who recently announced his divorce with actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage was seen without his wedding ring. He said, “It’s been a tough week, I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

A couple of days ago, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement confirming their divorce. They wrote on their respective social media handles, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The duo married in 2019 after dating for three years. They had two weddings - one in Las Vegas and another in France. The couple share two daughters.

Coming to Priyanka, the actress will next be seen she will next be seen in filmmaker Ilya Naishuller’s 'Heads Of State', 'Nobody' with John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

