Joe Jonas Accused Of Asking Nudes From Former Nickelodeon Star

American singer and songwriter Joe Jonas, who is currently making headlines for his divorce from Sophie Turner, has been accused of asking for nudes during his teenage years from former Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas. Alexa, who worked with Joe in Zoey 101, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “I met Joe Jonas when we were teens, and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.”

Joe has not responded to the accusation yet. For those unversed, the Jonas Brothers - Joe, Nick, and Kevin used to wear purity rings, a symbol of abstaining from sex until marriage. Nick is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, and has a daughter, Malti Marie, while Kavin tied the knot with Danielle Jonas, and has two daughters - Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Joe, on the other hand, shares two daughters with Sophie, Willa, and the other best known as “DJ”.

A couple of days ago, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement confirming their divorce. They wrote on their respective social media handles, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The duo married in 2019 after dating for three years. They had two weddings - one in Las Vegas and another in France.

Besides coming out with a number of songs, Joe has also worked in several television shows like Camp Rock, Hot in Cleveland, and Sonny with a Chance among others.

Sophie rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the popular series Game Of Thrones.

