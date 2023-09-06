Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Issue Statement After Filing For Divorce: 'This Is A United Decision'

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have shared an official statement to confirm their divorce. Taking to their official social media accounts on Wednesday, the celebrity couple said that they have 'mutually decided' to amicably end their marriage.

The statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

"There are many speculative narrative as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and out children," it further read.

According to media reports, Joe has asked for joint custody of the couple's children. In the divorce documents, Joe and Sophie reportedly have a prenup, as the singer wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and the actress, that allows for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties".

The couple filed for divorce, saying that their marriage is now 'irretrievably broken'. Several media reports state that they have been having marital problems for over half a year now, citing their difference in lifestyle, attitude and their compatibility.

The singer and the 'Game of Thrones' star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. They have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., who is only 14 months old.

In one of her old interviews, Sophie had said that they first connected through their Instagram DMs in 2016. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

In October 2017, the couple announced that they were engaged.

