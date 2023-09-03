Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The duo, who began dating in 2016, are now reportedly headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The duo also are also parents to two daughters born in 2020 and 2022.

According to TMZ, the couple has had "serious problems" for at least 6 months. In recent events, it has been spotted that the singer has been seen not wearing his wedding ring. Additionally, the report stated that Joe and Sophie, who purchased their Miami mansion a year ago, recently sold it for a decent profit. The duo are yet to respond to the divorce rumours.

Reportedly, the singer's people have also been in touch with two divorce layers from LA as he is on the verge of filing for divorce. The source further stated that Joe has been looking after their two daughters most of the time, even during his US tour.

In fact, the Games Of Thrones actress last month was also spotted attending the Jonas Brothers' New York concert with Nick Jonas' wife, actress Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas. However, last week, only Chopra and Danielle were seen together at the Texas show.

