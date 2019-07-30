Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching tattoos in memory of Waldo

Los Angeles: "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident.
Turner late on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her tattoo, a photograph of Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai.
She captioned it: "I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby."
The singer shared a photograph of his tattoo and captioned it: "R.I.P my little angel."
Joe's sister-in-law and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the new tattoo. She took to the comments section of his image and placed a heart emoji.
Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas commented as well. He dropped a folded hands emoji. Joe and Nick's mother Denise Jonas wrote: "Sweet angel."
