Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching tattoos in memory of Waldo

Los Angeles: "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident.

Turner late on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her tattoo, a photograph of Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai.

She captioned it: "I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby."