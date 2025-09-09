'Can't Live Like This, Give Me Poison': Murder-Accused Darshan Develops Fungus In Hands, Says Jail Life Is 'Unbearable'

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was arrested again by the Bengaluru Police in August this year in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, shared that his life in jail has become 'unbearable.' During the monthly hearing of the case on Tuesday, Darshan appeared before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) via video conference from jail and complained about the conditions he is facing, revealing that he has developed fungus on his hands.

Darshan Says Jail Life Is 'Unbearable'

Darshan said, "I can’t live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable." He further stated that he cannot survive in jail under the present conditions. "Please give poison at least to me. I don’t want to continue like this," he added.

To which, the judge responded by saying, "Such things cannot be done. That is not possible."

Darshan Breaks Down

Darshan, who broke down in tears while making the request, stated that it had been over a month since he had seen sunlight. He also requested a pillow, bedsheets, and home-cooked food. After the judge’s remarks, Darshan simply nodded in agreement and remained silent.

Darshan, who appeared well-built at the time of his arrest, looked visibly weak during the video conference.

Along with Darshan, his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda was also arrested from her Bengaluru residence. In a video, she can be seen being escorted out of her house by the police, and was seen getting irritated as media gathered outside her house.

About Renukaswamy Murder Case

On June 9, 2024, Renukaswamy, 33, was found dead on a flyover in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda. The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the murder case.