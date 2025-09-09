‘Inconsistency Probably Confused Viewers’: Akshay Dev Bindra On Kumkum Bhagya’s Low TRP & Show Going Off Air - Exclusive

Instagram: Akshay Dev Bindra

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, which started in 2014, is going off-air soon. The show started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as leads, and currently, Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Dev Bindra are seen as leads in it. The Free Press Journal spoke to Akshay about the show going off air, his experience of working with Pranali, what according to him went wrong with the show, and more…

How sad are you that Kumkum Bhagya is coming to an end?

It is definitely sad that a beautiful legacy of 11 years has come to an end. But at the same time, I feel incredibly grateful that I got to be a part of it. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more.

When you signed the show, did you think it would be a short stint?

Not at all. I truly believed it would go on for at least a year.

How much are you going to miss the cast of the show?

I’m going to miss the entire cast and crew immensely. When you spend six months working so closely with people, they stop being just colleagues and become like family. So yes, I’ll miss them a lot.

How was your experience of working with Pranali?

Working with her was an absolute delight. She’s such a chilled-out, carefree, and full-of-life person. At the same time, she knows her job well and is very clear about what she wants in life. I’ll definitely miss working with her.

One of the reasons the show is going off air is low TRP. Where do you think the makers went wrong?

I think the constant changes in the storyline and characters were a major factor. Every week, new characters were introduced and the narrative shifted to a new tangent. By the time the audience connected with one character, the focus moved elsewhere. That inconsistency probably confused viewers, and eventually, they disconnected.

This was your first lead role in a TV show. Did you enjoy this medium?

Absolutely! It was a huge learning experience. Shooting under pressure helped me sharpen my grasping power, especially since we often got scripts at the last minute. I also learned so much about camera work, lighting, and angles. Most importantly, this medium gave me the privilege of being seen on screen every single day by thousands of people.

You did Temptation Island. Are you open to doing other reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Yes, definitely. My first preference would be Khatron Ke Khiladi because I love adventure and challenges. After that, Bigg Boss would also be exciting.

After Kumkum Bhagya, are you planning to take a break or have you already signed something?

No breaks, please! I feel I’m finally on track after years of struggle. Yes, I am working on something big, though I can’t reveal details right now. But trust me, it’s going to be very exciting.