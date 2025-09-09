Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals She Was More 'Heartbroken' After Breakup With Uday Chopra Than With Armaan Kohli: 'We Were Very Close'

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Kajol, opened up about her past relationships with Uday Chopra and Armaan Kohli, admitting that her breakup with Uday left her more heartbroken than her split with Armaan.

Tanishaa Mukerji On Her Split With Uday Chopra

Talking about it, she told Pinkvilla, "Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn’t that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time."

Further, she added, "I’m the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things… Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings."

Tanishaa Mukerji Talks About Her Coping Mechanism

Talking about her coping mechanism, Tanishaa shared that everyone has negative tendencies. She revealed that when it comes to work-related issues, she prefers turning to her mother for guidance, as she has always given her the best advice since childhood.

The actress admitted that she rarely seeks advice from friends on professional matters, as not many truly understand the film industry.

How Tanishaa & Uday Met

Tanishaa met Uday on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where their friendship grew closer and eventually blossomed into love. After dating for two years, the two decided to part ways.

The two also starred in Neal 'N' Nikki, which released in 2005.