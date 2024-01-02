Nargis Fakhri Reunites With Ex Uday Chopra To Celebrate New Year In Dubai; Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actors and former couple Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra reunited to celebrate New Year together. A photo has been doing the rounds in which Nargis and Uday are seen posing with lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni. According to media reports, they welcomed 2024 in Dubai.

The now-viral photo was first shared by Arslan on his official Instagram account. "Happy happy new year to every one. What a night," the actor captioned his post.

In another photo, Nargis is seen striking a stunning pose with Uday, Arslan and Tony Beig. Take a look at their pictures here:

In 2021, Nargis had opened up about her breakup and relationship with the Dhoom actor.

During an interaction with ETimes, Nargis said that she was told to keep their relationship hidden from the media and their fans. The actress admitted that she dated Uday for five years and also called him the 'most beautiful human' she met in India.

She further stated that she never spoke about her relationship with him as people told her to keep quiet, but she regrets that because she should have 'shouted from the mountain tops' that she was with such a beautiful soul.

Reports of them dating started surfacing around 2014 but they two denied it every time. Nargis was dating American chef Justin Santos for quite some time now. However, recently the actress revealed that they have broken up.

Nargis made her Bollywood debut with 2011 movie 'Rockstar' with Ranbir Kapoor. She is known for her work in films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Azhar', 'Torbaaz', 'Tatlubaaz' and 'Housefull 3'.

On the other hand, Uday made his debut with his brother Aditya Chopra's 'Mohabbatein'. He then starred in 'Dhoom' series with Abhishek Bachchan.