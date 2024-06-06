 Tanishaa Mukerji Justifies Actors Throwing Tantrums On Sets: 'Otherwise They Won't Be Considered Stars'
Tanishaa said that while people think it is ridiculous of actors to demand personal chefs and plush vanity vans, they should also consider that an actor cannot manage his own diet and workout if he shoots for 18 hours a day.

Updated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, the sister of Kajol, justified actors throwing tantrums on the sets of films and stated that they do it because no one would consider them a 'star' otherwise. She also said that it was 'unfair' to call out actors for their demands as they work for more than 12 hours at a stretch.

"You cannot point out that this particular actor has so many vans without considering the amount of time he is spending on your set," she said.

She went on to cite the example of Akshay Kumar, who is known for his 9 am to 5 pm shooting rule, and said that not all actors can do that. "Is the actor you are working with also just doing 9-5? How dare you tell actors ke nakhre? First point out if he is willing to be on your set for 14 hours? Is he willing to do an 18 hour shift with you? Consider all this and then comment," she told Indian Express.

She added that while people think it is ridiculous of actors to demand personal chefs and plush vanity vans, they should also consider that an actor cannot manage his own diet and workout if he shoots for 18 hours a day.

Tanishaa also mentioned that every star has tantrums and it was normal because they know the producers have the money to fulfill their demands. She also said that independent producers with low budgets must convey their constraints to a star beforehand.

"Every star will have their tantrums, otherwise they won’t be considered stars. Bigger the tantrum, bigger the star," she asserted.

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had taken a dig at celebs for demanding to eat burger from a place that is three hours away from the sets. "One thing people need to understand is that when we make a film, we're working, we're creating something. It's not a holiday, it's not a picnic," he had said, without taking names.

