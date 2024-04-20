Exclusive: Luv You Shankar Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Gives Befitting Reply, Says Why Filmmakers Are Working Only With Stars On OTT?

Tanishaa Mukerji |

Tanishaa Mukerji, who is currently seen playing an important role in Luv You Shankar that released on April 19, 2024. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actress talks about the film, why she thinks her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn are bigger stars than her, her take on OTT and much more. Excerpts:

Tell us something about the film?

It’s sort of a beautiful adventure of this lovely boy and his friendship with lord Shiva. It’s a children’s film since they also believe that god is their friend. It has a very interesting subject that highlights the importance of Jaisa bhakt, waisa bhagwan.

Go on…

There’s some miraculous things happen in the boy’s life and how he takes this journey ahead which his parents also support. People haven’t seen Shankar in this avatar as he has been always portrayed as a disruptor and larger than life.

How was it to play a d-glam role after Sarkar?

I love being glamorous and dressing up though. I was the one who loved make-up since my childhood. My sister was the opposite one. I love my hair long and still have it. I am a girly girl but yes, I love to be true to my characters, be it Sarkar or Luv You Shankar. When people see me off-camera, they compliment that I am so pretty. They don’t believe that I am the one who can play a role in Sarkar.

What made you say that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are bigger stars on national television?

It is because my definition of a star is work and the two have done phenomenal work. They have got the impact on screen and that’s why they are where they are. This humility comes from my actress-mother Tanuja, but I won’t say I am humble, I just have a very realistic view on it. I am a very spiritual person too.

What are your thoughts on OTT invention?

I have an opposing view on OTT. I am only seeing similar faces out there. Filmmakers are working with similar female actors. They want a star to come in and lead the project. You won’t see films like O My Friend Ganesha shine on OTT as much because it didn’t have popular faces. It is soon to become television.