'I Was Brain Damaged': Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals Falling Off Mountain During Debut Film's Shoot

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Sssshhh... in 2003, has recalled suffering from a serious brain injury after an accident during the film's shoot. Tanishaa said that she was 'brain damaged' post the accident and back then, not many people were aware about her condition.

In an interview with News 18, the actress opened up about the tragic accident and how it affected her performance in the debut film.

She said, "I was brain damaged. I fell off a mountain and I had a massive concussion. For pretty much one year of my life, I had to go for regular EEGs because you have to check if the swelling in my brain had reduced. It took one year for it to actually come back to its normal size," she stated.

Tanishaa said she did not tell anybody about the accident except for the makers of the film. On the difficulties she had during shoot, the actress revealed, "I used to literally shoot for 2 hours and sleep for 3 hours. It would be so hectic and I would pass out. I wouldn’t be able to stay awake because my brain was exhausted."

Tanishaa, who is actress Kajol's younger sister, added that despite her struggles, she continued with the film's shoot as she felt that stopping the shoot would have affected the project. She admitted that she did not give her film and performed to the fullest after her accident. She also said that while watching the film, she used to wonder why she seemed to repeat the same actions and expressions.

The actress said that she was 'judged' for her performance because film critics as well as the audience were not aware about her brain injury post the accident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanishaa was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant. Over the years, she has been a part of films like Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Neal 'n' Nikki, Tango Charlie, Sarkar, Code Name Abdul and others. She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.