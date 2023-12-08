Tanishaa Mukerji Delivers A Heart-Touching Ode To Her Dog Leo On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 |

Popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will take you on a nostalgic ride this weekend as it welcomes the timeless Bollywood beauty, Meenakshi Sheshadri. The special episode, titled Marzi Meenakshi Ki, will mark the celebration of Meenakshi Sheshadri's illustrious 40-year journey in the film industry.

As a part of this week’s theme, the contestants will perform to Meenakshi's favourite songs, promising a heart-warming episode with the perfect blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and stunning dance performances.

This weekend, Tanishaa Mukerji will leave pet moms, Farah Khan and Malika Arora, emotional with her stunning performance along with choreographer Tarun Nihalani to the timeless melody of Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye. In a touching tribute, Tanishaa will dedicate her performance to her beloved pet and her steadfast companion, who stood by her side during the challenging phase of her life.

The act will beautifully encapsulate the bond between Tanishaa and her furry friend, Leo, who is currently unwell, reflecting the unconditional love that pets bring to our lives.

Judge Malaika Arora states, “I can see so much difference in her performances. She has worked a lot on her footwork, expressions, and stance; I feel there has been so much change in her, and I think the full credit goes to the format of the show and of course, without a doubt, the work that Tarun has done on her and the way she has taken every challenge with determination.”

An emotional Farah Khan shares, “I could feel the bond between you and your pet. It is evident that not only her attitude but her body has changed; she seemed more toned. Her way of holding her entire body language has changed. I think in all these years when she was an actress, nobody saw what she was showing people in these four weeks.”