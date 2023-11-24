 Tanishaa Mukerji Mourns Ex-Boyfriend Armaan Kohli's Father Raj Kumar Kohli's Death
The veteran filmmaker passed away on Friday (November 24) after suffering heart attack

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, mourned her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father Raj Kumar Kohli's death. The veteran filmmaker passed away on Friday (November 24) after suffering heart attack. He was 93.

Tanishaa took to her official Instagram account on Friday afternoon and re-shared a Raj Kumar Kohli's nephew RRaj Anand's post. The caption of his post read, "My uncle Raj Kumar Kohli left for his heavenly adobe today 24th November 2023. We will always remember him through his movies Gora aur Kaala, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Naukar Biwi ka and many more. OM SHANTI."

Resharing the post on her Instagram story, Tanishaa wrote, "RIP," and added folded hands emoticons.

According to media reports, the director-producer went to take a shower on Friday morning and when he didn't come out of the bathroom for quite some time, Armaan broke the door and found his father collapsed on the floor. Reports further stated that Raj Kumar Kohli was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

The filmmaker is best known for his popular films like Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Badle Ki Aag and Naukar Biwi Ka among others.

Nagin (1976), a fantasy-horror film featuring Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Kabir Bedi and Reena Roy, is one of his most notable movies. It was quite successful and became a cult classic.

Tanishaa and Armaan's affair

The actors started dating after they appeared together on Bigg Boss 7. However, in 2014, they decided to end the relationship with mutual consent.

It was earlier reported that Tanishaa's family members -- mother Tanuja, sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn -- were not in favour of the relationship.

