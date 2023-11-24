Armaan Kohli's Father, Director Raj Kumar Kohli, Dies At 93; Last Rites To Be Held Today

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli's father, director and producer Raj Kumar Kohli, passed away on Friday (November 24). He was 93. The filmmaker was known for directing films like Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka and others.

According to a report in News18, the director had gone to take a shower on Friday morning and when he didn't come out of the bathroom for quite some time, Armaan reportedly broke the door and found his father collapsed on the floor.

The report further stated that Raj Kumar Kohli was immediately rushed to a hospital where he declared dead.

Raj Kumar Kohli was born on September 14, 1930. He was associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades and has directed and produced films in various genres.

One of his notable works is the film Nagin (1976), a fantasy-horror film featuring Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Kabir Bedi and Reena Roy. The movie was quite successful and became a cult classic.

Raj Kumar Kohli was also known for his inclination towards action and drama genres in Bollywood. He has produced Hindi and Punjabi films like Gora Aur Kala, Danka, Lootera, Dulla Bhatti, Main Jatti Punjab Di, Sapni, Pind Di Kurhi and others.

The filmmaker tied the knot with Hindi and Punjabi actress Nishi.