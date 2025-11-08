 Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start, Sonakshi-Sudheer's Film Fails To Cross ₹ 1 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHaq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start, Sonakshi-Sudheer's Film Fails To Cross ₹ 1 Crore Mark

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start, Sonakshi-Sudheer's Film Fails To Cross ₹ 1 Crore Mark

Haq and Jatadhara hit the big screens on Friday. While the former received positive reviews, the latter got mixed reviews from the critics. It was expected that both films would take a slow start at the box office, but the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken a better opening. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Haq / Jatadhara Poster

Haq and Jatadhara hit the big screens on Friday. While the former received positive reviews, the latter got mixed reviews from the critics. It was expected that both films would take a slow start at the box office, but the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken a better opening.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Haq on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 1.65 crore. It is an average opening, but we can expect the movie to show a jump over the weekend as the reviews are positive, and even the word of mouth is very good.

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Marks 150 Years With A Soul-Stirring Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'
Mumbai University Marks 150 Years With A Soul-Stirring Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Zone At AQI 355; Residents Struggle To Breathe Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Zone At AQI 355; Residents Struggle To Breathe Amid Rising Pollution Levels
DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 Announced; Appointment Letter Distribution On November 9
DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 Announced; Appointment Letter Distribution On November 9
Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station
Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station

Jatadhara, which was released in Telugu and Hindi, has approximately collected Rs. 90 lakh (both languages) on its first day, which is a very low number. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, so we can't expect a huge jump at the box office during the weekend.

Haq Budget

While the makers of Haq have not yet officially revealed the budget of the film, reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of around Rs. 45-50 crore. So, it needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend, and also continue to perform well on weekdays.

Read Also
Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video
article-image

Jatadhara Budget

Even the makers of Jatadhara have not revealed the budget of the film. But, according to some media reports it is made on a budget of Rs. 16-20 crore. So, only a miraculous jump at the box office can make the film a hit.

Haq Review

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics and the netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the movie and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Read Also
'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch...
article-image

Jatadhara Review

Jatadhara has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to Jatadhara and wrote, "Even though the film may find its audience down south (as it's originally a Telugu film that has been dubbed in Hindi), it looks seemingly difficult for it to make the cut with its Hindi version."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start,...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start,...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's...

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Funeral Was Held As Per Hindu Traditions

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Funeral Was Held As Per Hindu Traditions

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video