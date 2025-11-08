Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start, Sonakshi-Sudheer's Film Fails To Cross ₹ 1 Crore Mark

Haq / Jatadhara Poster

Haq and Jatadhara hit the big screens on Friday. While the former received positive reviews, the latter got mixed reviews from the critics. It was expected that both films would take a slow start at the box office, but the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken a better opening.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Haq on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 1.65 crore. It is an average opening, but we can expect the movie to show a jump over the weekend as the reviews are positive, and even the word of mouth is very good.

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1

Jatadhara, which was released in Telugu and Hindi, has approximately collected Rs. 90 lakh (both languages) on its first day, which is a very low number. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, so we can't expect a huge jump at the box office during the weekend.

Haq Budget

While the makers of Haq have not yet officially revealed the budget of the film, reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of around Rs. 45-50 crore. So, it needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend, and also continue to perform well on weekdays.

Jatadhara Budget

Even the makers of Jatadhara have not revealed the budget of the film. But, according to some media reports it is made on a budget of Rs. 16-20 crore. So, only a miraculous jump at the box office can make the film a hit.

Haq Review

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics and the netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the movie and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Jatadhara Review

Jatadhara has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to Jatadhara and wrote, "Even though the film may find its audience down south (as it's originally a Telugu film that has been dubbed in Hindi), it looks seemingly difficult for it to make the cut with its Hindi version."