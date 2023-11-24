RIP Raj Kumar Kohli: From Nagin To Jaani Dushman, Popular Movies Of The Filmmaker

By: Ria Sharma | November 24, 2023
Actor Armaan Kohli's father, filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, passed away on Friday (November 24). He was 93
Reportedly, the director went to take a shower on Friday morning and when he didn't come out of the bathroom for quite some time, Armaan broke the door and found his father collapsed on the floor
Raj Kumar Kohli was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The director reportedly suffered a heart attack
Raj Kumar Kohli was also a film producer. Take a look at some of the films directed and produced by him:
Raj Kumar Kohli is best known for directing the 1976 fantasy-horror film Nagin which starred Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Kabir Bedi and Reena Roy
He also directed Muqabla which released in 1979. The movie starred Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. The film features the popular Janmashtami song Govinda
The multi-starrer film Raaj Tilak, which hit the silver screens in 1984, was also helmed by Raj Kumar Kohli. The film was a box office success
Jeene Nahi Doonga starred Dharmendra in a double role along with Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar and Anita Raj. It was released in October 1984
Raj Kumar Kohli's last directorial was Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani which starred his son Armaan along with Manisha Koirala, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam, and others
