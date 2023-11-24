Bhumi Pednekar Brings Back Retro Glam In Black Thigh-High Slit Saree (PHOTOS)

By: Ria Sharma | November 24, 2023
Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar has once again grabbed eyeballs with her stunning saree pictures
On her official Instagram account, Bhumi shared a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a beautiful black saree with a thigh-high slit
Bhumi brought back the retro glam as she paired her saree with lace and mesh blouse
Bhumi amped up her look with pearl necklace and earrings. The actress opted for silver high heels to complete her overall look
On November 22, Bhumi revealed that she was hospitalised for dengue. She shared a couple of selfies from the hospital and urged her followers to be careful and take necessary precautions
Bhumi also cited high pollution levels to be a reason behind compromised immunities these days
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Thank You For Coming. Her 'incomplete' film The Lady Killer also released on November 3 without any buzz. She will next be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor
