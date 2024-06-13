Karan Johar On Casting Lakshya Lalwani In Kill: 'Knew In Two Minutes Of His Audition We'd Do Something Solid' | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

The highly anticipated trailer of Kill was unveiled at a grand launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 12, with The Free Press Journal in attendance. The film marks the Bollywood debut of newcomer Lakshya Lalwani and features TV personality and choreographer Raghav Juyal as the antagonist, alongside Tanya Maniktala.

Expressing gratitude to producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Lakshya said, "It's been 9 years since I came to Bombay and my dream was to become a film star one day and it will be with Dharma Productions."

Lakshya, who has been a part of several television shows, talked about his transition to the movies and called it 'special'. He said, "I still can't believe that all this is happening around me. I have worked in TV for six years, but ultimately, the goal was to become a film star one day. I am new to this and I think I almost cried. I couldn't understand that this is how it feels on such a big screen."

Raghav Juyal added, "I came here to become a back dancer. I'm getting all the bonuses right now. It's been 13 years since I've been here. I can tell people that I can act. However, I've done dance, choreographed, and hosted. This is a new experience."

When Karan was asked about Lakshya being cast for Kill, he said, "As a filmmaker, I think it is very important to hone your instinct. Everything I have ever done in my career, right or wrong, has always been born out of instinct. When I saw his audition, it was immediately, in two minutes, I knew we were going to do something solid and special with him. I had not seen anything of his on TV. I saw the two-and-a-half-minute audition and I was like, 'We have to cast him'. It was just an instinct. I remember feeling that instinct when I auditioned Alia (Bhatt) for Student Of The Year."

Guneet Monga revealed that the film required close to 150 litres of fake blood to accommodate all the intense action. Karan added, "Those who have seen my trajectory as a filmmaker, where the only action I've had in my film has been a tight slap, This is really, truly a very, very different experience. I remember covering my eyes every time there was a kill on the screen."

Kill is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on July 5, 2024.