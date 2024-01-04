 Lakshya Trained For 3 Months With Action Choreographers From South Korea For Karan Johar's Kill, Says Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Lakshya Trained For 3 Months With Action Choreographers From South Korea For Karan Johar's Kill, Says Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who recently helmed straight to OTT release Apurva is now gearing up for his big film titled Kill. Karan Johar's blue-eyed boy Lakshya will be seen in the lead role.

Nikhil, who had consecutives digital releases is happy to have his next film to launch it on the big screen. "My next Kill is coming out in theatres that is backed by producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Lakshya has done a fabulous job," Bhat shares.

"He has prepared for almost three months for the film with our action choreographers who came from South Korea. He didn't take a single day off during his training. He was at it," he explains.

"I am very fortunate to have a producer like Karan too. I have never done an action film before. In fact, I had shot Kill before Apurva," Bhat adds.

The film has already garnered appreciation at the Red Sea Film Foundation Festival.

