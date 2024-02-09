Lakshya & Raghav Juyal's Kill Gets A Theatrical Release, To Hit The Big Screens On July 5

The release date of action drama 'Kill' has been disclosed. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, 'Kill', which stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, will be out in theatres on July 5.

Announcing the release date, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, "Blood. Blood. And blood!We are unleashing this beast of a film to you - #Kill in theatres on 5th July 2024 in India. @itslakshya @tanyamaniktala @raghavjuyal @nix_bhat @apoorva1972 @guneetmonga @achinjain20 @dharmamovies @sikhya." Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has helmed the film.

'Kill' was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in August 2023, where it received a positive response from moviegoers. 'Kill' was the only Indian title to be screened under the Midnight Madness programme, which is a fan favourite, "iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked".

As per Variety, 'Kill' belongs to the extreme action genre, a rarity in Indian cinema. Set entirely on an express train to New Delhi, the film follows Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh, who are on a mission to rescue Amrit's girlfriend Tulika. She is betrothed to someone else against her wishes. Matters go awry when more than 40 bandits (known as dacoits in India) belonging to an extended family board the train with a view to looting and kidnapping.

Amrit and Viresh try to protect Tulika and her family. Visceral, gut-wrenching and pulse-pounding action ensues within the close confines of the train and the pair also have to contend with the psychotic bandit Fani. Tanya Maniktala is also a part of 'Kill'.