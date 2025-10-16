 Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTravis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH

Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to host his first India tour this week, and a buzz is in the air owing to the rising obsession of youths with concert culture. Surprisingly, now, it is not just youths who are hopping onto this trend; even middle-aged women have joined the trend with their unique blend of Travis Scott's popular single, 'Fein', with desi tunes in their kirtan session.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH | Instagram @psyfyi.magazine

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to host his first India tour this week, and a buzz is in the air owing to the rising obsession of youths with concert culture. Surprisingly, now, it is not just youths who are hopping onto this trend; even middle-aged women have joined the trend with their unique blend of Travis Scott's popular single, 'Fein', with desi tunes in their kirtan session. The group of women is going viral on social media for the hilarious fusion of singing 'Fein' during kirtan.

In the viral video, a few women can be seen sitting in a formation which usually get to witnessed in Kirtan or bhajan programs. On the beats of the drummer and taal (hand cymbals), a woman starts singing 'fein', followed by a chorus from others. Even with an eventually broken rhythm and uneven beats, the whole group enjoys the song and blends it with a devotional-desi touch.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video is going viral just ahead of the first India tour of Travis Scott. However, watching the hilarious video, netizens are asking for the tickets to this concert instead of the real ones, where the rapper will perform himself in Delhi and Mumbai. One user wrote, "Need passes for this immediately."

FPJ Shorts
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
'Build Bridges, Not Barriers': Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Urges Students During Visit To Hindu College
'Build Bridges, Not Barriers': Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Urges Students During Visit To Hindu College

Another user wrote, "Live concert rakho aunty ji hum pakka aayenge."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @psyfyi.magazine

While one user commented, "@travisscott look what we found for you before your gig in India!!

Read Also
Biggest Concerts In India 2025: From Travis Scott To DJ Snake; Check Out International Artists...
article-image

Travis Scott- India Tour

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. A few months ago, he announced that he would perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans were left disappointed as no show was announced in Mumbai. In July, the rapper revealed that there will be a show in Mumbai as well on October 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cancer Won Guys, See Ya! 21-Year-Old’s Heartbreaking Post About His Last Diwali Leaves The...

'Cancer Won Guys, See Ya! 21-Year-Old’s Heartbreaking Post About His Last Diwali Leaves The...

'Fairytale Proposal Straight From A Disney Movie': Man Uses AI-Generated Trailer To Propose His...

'Fairytale Proposal Straight From A Disney Movie': Man Uses AI-Generated Trailer To Propose His...

Youths Make ₹1 Lakh Ransom Call After Setting Ablaze 2 Bikes In Broad Daylight In Haryana's...

Youths Make ₹1 Lakh Ransom Call After Setting Ablaze 2 Bikes In Broad Daylight In Haryana's...

Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's...

Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's...

Japanese Expat Takes 1st Ride On City’s Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3: 'Felt Like I Was...

Japanese Expat Takes 1st Ride On City’s Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3: 'Felt Like I Was...