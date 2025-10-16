Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH | Instagram @psyfyi.magazine

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to host his first India tour this week, and a buzz is in the air owing to the rising obsession of youths with concert culture. Surprisingly, now, it is not just youths who are hopping onto this trend; even middle-aged women have joined the trend with their unique blend of Travis Scott's popular single, 'Fein', with desi tunes in their kirtan session. The group of women is going viral on social media for the hilarious fusion of singing 'Fein' during kirtan.

In the viral video, a few women can be seen sitting in a formation which usually get to witnessed in Kirtan or bhajan programs. On the beats of the drummer and taal (hand cymbals), a woman starts singing 'fein', followed by a chorus from others. Even with an eventually broken rhythm and uneven beats, the whole group enjoys the song and blends it with a devotional-desi touch.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video is going viral just ahead of the first India tour of Travis Scott. However, watching the hilarious video, netizens are asking for the tickets to this concert instead of the real ones, where the rapper will perform himself in Delhi and Mumbai. One user wrote, "Need passes for this immediately."

Another user wrote, "Live concert rakho aunty ji hum pakka aayenge."

While one user commented, "@travisscott look what we found for you before your gig in India!!

Travis Scott- India Tour

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. A few months ago, he announced that he would perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans were left disappointed as no show was announced in Mumbai. In July, the rapper revealed that there will be a show in Mumbai as well on October 19.